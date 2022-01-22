American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Gap Down to $41.21

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.21, but opened at $39.25. American Homes 4 Rent shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 118,403 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 112.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

