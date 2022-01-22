American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $8.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Layman purchased 168,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $291,992.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 178,782 shares of company stock worth $311,143. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREC. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in American Resources during the second quarter worth about $226,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Resources by 72.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 322,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Resources by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,487,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 561,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Resources by 67.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Resources in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

