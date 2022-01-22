America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $94.56

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.56 and last traded at $95.15, with a volume of 2659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.31. The company has a market capitalization of $628.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.
About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.