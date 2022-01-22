America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $94.56

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.56 and last traded at $95.15, with a volume of 2659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.31. The company has a market capitalization of $628.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

