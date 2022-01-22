AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,269 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

Shares of ABC opened at $131.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

