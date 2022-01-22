Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $123,150.00.

AMKR stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,650 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 538.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 527,802 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

