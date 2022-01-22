Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to post $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after buying an additional 37,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

