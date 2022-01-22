Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.62 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE LCI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. 609,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,235. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.04. Lannett has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,900 shares of company stock valued at $174,609 over the last ninety days. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lannett by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 55.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

