Analysts Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Announce $3.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings per share of $3.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the highest is $3.58. Home Depot reported earnings per share of $2.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $15.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.20 to $16.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

Shares of HD opened at $349.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.48. The stock has a market cap of $364.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Home Depot by 24.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 19.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

