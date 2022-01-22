Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Post $1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.
On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.
TTEC traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.54. The company had a trading volume of 177,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.31.
In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
