Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Post $1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

TTEC traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.54. The company had a trading volume of 177,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.31.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

