Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $627.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post sales of $627.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $620.70 million to $637.70 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $509.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $25.33. 734,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

