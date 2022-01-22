Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Post $4.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce earnings per share of $4.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.24. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $4.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $18.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.16 to $18.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $19.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $19.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $494.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $380.64 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $66,254,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

