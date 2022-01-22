Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,445 shares of company stock worth $3,256,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,148,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,826. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. American Well has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

