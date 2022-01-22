Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. FormFactor posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

FormFactor stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $40.79. 480,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,609. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 218.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 266,502 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 77.1% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

