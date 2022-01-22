Analysts Expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. MGE Energy posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 74,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. MGE Energy has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $82.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

