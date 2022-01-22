Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to post sales of $257.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $237.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

MWA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,952. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

