Analysts Offer Predictions for Sierra Oncology, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.71 per share for the year.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of SRRA opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

In other Sierra Oncology news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the period.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

