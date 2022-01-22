Analysts Offer Predictions for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPWH. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $470.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Schneider purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

