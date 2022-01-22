Analysts Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Target Price at $32.83

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 30,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.