Analysts Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) PT at €11.93

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.93 ($13.55).

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.25 ($15.06) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock opened at €12.06 ($13.71) on Wednesday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.27). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.05.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.