Analysts Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) PT at $37.00

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3,156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,464. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.79%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

