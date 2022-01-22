Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price at $709.87

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $714.14.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
RH opened at $391.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 1-year low of $391.29 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $631.13.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
