Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price at $709.87

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $714.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

RH opened at $391.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 1-year low of $391.29 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $631.13.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

