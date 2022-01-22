Analyzing Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.5% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howard Bancorp and German American Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp $98.72 million 4.44 -$16.99 million $1.31 17.79 German American Bancorp $228.84 million 4.52 $62.21 million $3.24 12.03

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. German American Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Howard Bancorp and German American Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 German American Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Howard Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.86%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Bancorp and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp 26.00% 8.51% 0.99% German American Bancorp 37.01% 13.50% 1.63%

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Howard Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company was founded by Mary Ann Scully in April 2005 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Wealth Management Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, retirement planning, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full line of personal and corporate insurance products. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

