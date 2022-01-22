Analyzing Peraso (PRSO) & Its Peers

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) is one of 159 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Peraso to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Peraso alerts:

3.5% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Peraso has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso’s peers have a beta of 4.10, indicating that their average share price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Peraso and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A Peraso Competitors 2227 8877 16464 672 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 35.37%. Given Peraso’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peraso has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peraso and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $6.80 million -$3.78 million -3.03 Peraso Competitors $3.50 billion $653.65 million -10.87

Peraso’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44% Peraso Competitors -12.88% 2.69% 2.45%

Summary

Peraso peers beat Peraso on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.