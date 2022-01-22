Anchor Protocol (ANC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.62 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00004533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $330.59 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,466,744 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

