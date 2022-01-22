Andrew Y. Ng Sells 40,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

