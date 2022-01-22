Angela Fyfe Sells 1,696 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $63,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Angela Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $52,463.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $51,210.00.

Shares of APR stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apria by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after buying an additional 144,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apria by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 320,425 shares during the last quarter.

APR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

