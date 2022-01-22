Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NLY. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.15.

NLY opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,846 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,797 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

