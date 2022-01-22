Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 2.6%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 30,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,319,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 4.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

