Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $28,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 25.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $441.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.55.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

