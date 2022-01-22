Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE APO traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $65.90. 6,943,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Provides asset management services

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.