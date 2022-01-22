Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised Apple to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.77.

AAPL stock opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average is $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

