Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

