Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Archaea Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Archaea Energy has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $374,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,201,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $345,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

