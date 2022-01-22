Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Arconic reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arconic by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57,404 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.57. 914,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. Arconic has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

