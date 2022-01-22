Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

ARNA opened at $90.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

