Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.22.

Ares Management stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

