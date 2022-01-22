Argus Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $245.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lifted by Argus from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.05.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $200.96 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

