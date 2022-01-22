Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.78

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 2936497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrival by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,028,000 after buying an additional 625,521 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,534,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,490 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arrival by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrival in the second quarter worth about $153,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 128.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

