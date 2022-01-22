Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,813 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.45% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 45.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 117.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 239.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

GGAL stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.