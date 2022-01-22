Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 21,328 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 653,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,328 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Seer were worth $22,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Seer by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Seer by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Seer by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Seer during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $84.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $963.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,273 shares of company stock worth $1,982,091. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

