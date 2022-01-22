Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 292,101 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 292,101 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.59% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $40,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 994,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 965,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 722,057 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $11,208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,687.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 675,140 shares during the period. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

In other news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

