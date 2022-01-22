Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 3,724 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.43.

NYSE:IBP opened at $108.05 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.36 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.64.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

