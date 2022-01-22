Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,148,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,158,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.87% of Wheels Up Experience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UP shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

