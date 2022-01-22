Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184,749 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSE:TSM opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

