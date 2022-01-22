Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 500,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $50.43 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.77.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

