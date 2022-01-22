ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €800.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €740.08 ($841.00).

