Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €23.40 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($26.59) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.69) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.89) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($24.43) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.26 ($21.89).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($15.51) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($18.73).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

