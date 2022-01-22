Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

ASB traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In related news, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

