Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Assure stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Assure has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Assure had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Assure will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

