Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Update

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 306,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

